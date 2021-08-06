Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $217.51 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.