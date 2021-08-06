Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Shares of CW stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.11. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $62,017,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after purchasing an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,972,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.