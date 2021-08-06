TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Market Cap Achieves $10.21 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $211,886.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

