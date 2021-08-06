Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.610 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.41-$0.61 EPS.

TGI stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 30,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,893. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

