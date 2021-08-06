Tritax Big Box REIT’s (TTBXF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TTBXF remained flat at $$2.89 during midday trading on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
