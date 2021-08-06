Tritax Big Box REIT’s (TTBXF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TTBXF remained flat at $$2.89 during midday trading on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

