Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSU. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.56.

TSE TSU traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$19.11 and a 1-year high of C$48.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.6156305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

