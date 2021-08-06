Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.22.

TSU stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$47.67. 78,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.87. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.11 and a 12 month high of C$48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 58.06.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.6005314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

