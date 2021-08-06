Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRRSF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of TRRSF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 2,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

