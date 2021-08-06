Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%.

Shares of TRIN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. 47,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,861. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $384.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

