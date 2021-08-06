Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 61.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,163 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

