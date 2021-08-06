Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.27.

TREX opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,735. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 747,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,399,000 after buying an additional 102,049 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 13.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Trex by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

