TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

TA opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $521.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $264,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

