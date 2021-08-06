Travala.com Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.53 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00005446 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $111.25 million and $4.53 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00149109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,936.21 or 1.00172337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.10 or 0.00824890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,992,876 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

