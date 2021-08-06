Traders Purchase High Volume of Qurate Retail Put Options (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,055 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,180% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.