Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,979 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $9,121,254. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $41,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

