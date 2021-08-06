Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,724 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $188.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

