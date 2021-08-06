TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 168,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

Several research firms have commented on TRTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

