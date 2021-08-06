TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

LON TCAP opened at GBX 196.28 ($2.56) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.80 ($4.18). The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.