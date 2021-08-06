TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMXXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TMX Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMXXF opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.