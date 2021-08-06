Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Tivity Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.620 EPS.

TVTY stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,723. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

