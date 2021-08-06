Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

TITN stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.