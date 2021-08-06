Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TIPT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,715. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

