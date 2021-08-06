Time New Bank Trading 28.4% Higher This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $2.54 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00057357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.96 or 0.00899578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00097671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00042641 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

