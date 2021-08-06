Tierion Market Capitalization Hits $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00905596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00097974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

