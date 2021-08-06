Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Tidewater worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,653,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 269,716 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDW opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $458.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

