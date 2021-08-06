Tiaa Fsb Sells 186 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in The Allstate by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Allstate by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

