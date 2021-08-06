Tiaa Fsb Sells 181 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

