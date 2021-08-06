Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.24 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,595 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

