Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

