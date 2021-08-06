Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

