Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $194.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

