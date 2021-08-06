thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. On average, analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

