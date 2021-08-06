thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.82) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.54 ($14.75).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.63 ($10.15) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.88.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.