Throne (THN) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Throne has a market cap of $543,403.55 and approximately $11,604.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00004900 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00112014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00147721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,607.68 or 0.99828808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.69 or 0.00825255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

