Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$155.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.98. 33,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,142. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $71.67 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

