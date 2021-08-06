THG (LON:THG) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Barclays

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on THG. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get THG alerts:

Shares of LON THG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 594 ($7.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 603.05. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90.

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.