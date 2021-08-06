Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Thermon Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.75 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

