TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 14,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $370.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

