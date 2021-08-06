The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 950 ($12.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,212.50 ($15.84) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 58.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,233 ($16.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.