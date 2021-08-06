The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,606,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 593,446 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 22,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. 75,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

