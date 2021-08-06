The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

