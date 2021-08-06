The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $295.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $216.42 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.