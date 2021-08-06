The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

RMR opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

