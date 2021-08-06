The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $160.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.94.

PG stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

