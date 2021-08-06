The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.46. 193,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.79.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.