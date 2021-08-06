The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Trading Up 7.1% on Strong Earnings

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $46.28. Approximately 14,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,153,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

