The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 62,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,367. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.