The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

