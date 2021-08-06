The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.05

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 33938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth $379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth $4,524,000.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

