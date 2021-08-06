The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

